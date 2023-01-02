Farm Online
Soils to feature in new national show judging competition

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated January 2 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 12:00pm
Soils to join the show judging circuit

Just a teaspoon of soil boasts more living organisms than there are people on earth, and now they are to be judged at your local show - just like other prized farm livestock.

