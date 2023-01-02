Major new research shows that pregnancy scanning of ewes has a high return on expenditure for sheep producers, with scanning for multiples increasing potential profit by an average of $5.75/ewe scanned, across 27 scenarios that the researchers examined for winter rainfall areas.
Scanning for multiples provided twice the value of scanning for only pregnancy status.
The main benefit of scanning is that it enables sheep producers to better meet the nutritional requirements of ewes of different litter sizes, including empty ewes, thereby increasing marking rates.
The research project began in 2019 and was led by Associate Professor Forbes Brien of The University of Adelaide.
"The research involved an extensive benefit-cost analysis of the value of scanning across a range of sheep producing regions and enterprise types," Dr Brien said.
"It has resulted in a detailed and strong rationale for pregnancy scanning; profitable across all regions in the winter and summer rainfall regions of southern Australia, across all genotypes, and for all times of lambing that we examined.
"With a return on investment of 400pc for sheep producers, pregnancy scanning for multiples can and should be a vital tool for improving reproductive rate, and lamb and ewe survival rates.
"Pregnancy scanning is a valuable tool for increasing reproductive efficiency and farm profitability but it has not been widely adopted."
The 2021 AWI/MLA National Producer Survey revealed that 58pc of producers do not scan their ewes and past research has indicated that the main reason for this is that they 'see no benefit'," AWI Project Manager, Reproduction and Nutrition, Emmah Goldsmith said.
"The outcomes of this project have proven that there is, in fact, a strong economic benefit of scanning.
"It is hoped that the communication of these results will drive up adoption of pregnancy scanning and lead to increases in lamb survival and weaning rates," Ms Goldsmith said.
Scanning for multiples increased profit in all winter rainfall scenarios tested, by an average of $5.75/ewe scanned ranging from $1.20 to $11.50.
Profit for the examined summer rainfall region increased by an average of $4.44/ewe scanned.
Scanning for multiples was twice the value of scanning for only pregnancy status (wet/dry) for the average flock.
Scanning for only pregnancy status was profitable in most scenarios.
Following scanning, research findings recommend removing empty ewes from the breeding flock - if the flock can "self-replace", then sell once-dry; otherwise, sell twice-dry.
Consider the best time to sell; at scanning or following shearing.
Pregnancy scanning can be used to identify the litter size of pregnant ewes, thereby enabling optimised nutrition and lambing management of each group, which increases marking rates and farm profit.
Feed should be allocated in favour of multiple-bearing rather than single-bearing ewes and especially empty ewes.
Producers are advised to allocate better lambing paddocks to multiple-bearing ewes.
Research also advises reducing mob size for multiple-bearing ewes and to keep the singles and the multiple born lambs separate when selecting your replacement ewes.
Other benefits of pregnancy scanning include the ability to prepare the lambing feed budget in advance, early detection of any reproductive failure, and the ability to more rapidly re-mate empty ewes.
From marketing to management, pregnancy scanning of ewes has delivered many benefits to South Australian sheep producer, David Lindner.
David told the MLA that he has used scanning as a tool to keep reproductive rates high in dry times in his self-replacing Merino flock at "Wonga", near Morgan, SA.
"In the dry times, by scanning, we can get all our dry ewes out of the mob and then give the ewes in lamb the best feed resource leading up to and directly after lambing - so you haven't got those dry ewes competing with those lambing ewes," Mr Lindner said.
Pregnancy scanning coupled with two carefully staggered lambings - with 5,000 ewes lambing in July/August and the remaining 2,000 lambing in March/April - has spread Wonga's lambing risk and helped get more lambs on the ground in drier times.
"We'd scan and that would let us mate the dry ewes again really quick or sell early to reduce the pressure on the land - so not only would we actually get those dry ewes producing, but they're kept in sync with our other lambings," Mr Linder said.
"By scanning my ewes, I know within 45 days of taking the rams out what lambing percentage I can get, and what management strategies I can use.
"The other positive out of that is if you do that with your maiden ewes, instead of getting 80-85pc lambing rates with them in their first 12 months, you can get that extra 10pc."
