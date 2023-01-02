Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Pregnancy scanning is low-cost with a 400 per cent return on expenditure, research shows.

KM
By Kristin Murdock
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scanning for ewes in lamb brings profitable results according to new research. Picture supplied.

Major new research shows that pregnancy scanning of ewes has a high return on expenditure for sheep producers, with scanning for multiples increasing potential profit by an average of $5.75/ewe scanned, across 27 scenarios that the researchers examined for winter rainfall areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.