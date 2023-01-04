Farm Online

Unusual Southern Ocean patterns push up cold, dry air

By Don White, Weatherwatch
January 4 2023 - 11:00am
Cool, dry air from the south

Rainfall in much of NSW in December was lower than expected. This was less to do with the weakening La Nina and more to do with the unusual synoptic patterns present across the southern half of the country during the month which saw strong bursts of cold air push northwards, resulting in areas of drier air across NSW at times.

