Cool, dry air from the south

Another significant aspect of 2022 has been the unusual patterns of the Southern Ocean. We've experienced a lot of cold, dry air push up from the Southern Ocean at times during November and December. While not scientifically proven, there is anecdotal evidence to suggest this is related to the Tongan volcanic eruption causing a sudden stratospheric cooling event and disrupting the usual patterns. With this in mind, we must understand that the outlook for the remainder of summer and into early autumn will have decreased confidence as this is a pattern not experienced before.