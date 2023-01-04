Cool, dry air from the south

Rainfall in much of NSW in December was lower than expected. This was less to do with the weakening La Nina and more to do with the unusual synoptic patterns present across the southern half of the country during the month which saw strong bursts of cold air push northwards, resulting in areas of drier air across NSW at times.
Nevertheless, it is important to note that while the La Nina continues to weaken from its peak in October, the Pacific Ocean remains in a La Nina phase and this is likely to continue for at least the rest of summer before rapidly weakening into autumn.
The sub-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean show a growing warm pool of water in the western Pacific and as this grows and extends eastwards, it will most likely quickly erode the La Nina pattern in the coming four to six weeks. Consequently, in the short to medium term we should see the impacts of this change in the Pacific Ocean temperature patterns.
Another significant aspect of 2022 has been the unusual patterns of the Southern Ocean. We've experienced a lot of cold, dry air push up from the Southern Ocean at times during November and December. While not scientifically proven, there is anecdotal evidence to suggest this is related to the Tongan volcanic eruption causing a sudden stratospheric cooling event and disrupting the usual patterns. With this in mind, we must understand that the outlook for the remainder of summer and into early autumn will have decreased confidence as this is a pattern not experienced before.
A weakening La Nina will support the potential for warmer conditions across southern and central inland NSW and much of Victoria in the second half of summer. This development results in northerly winds flowing southwards and bringing above average temperatures. The unknown here is whether we will continue to see increased activity of cool air moving up through the region which may offset this somewhat, but as indicated, that remains almost impossible to predict.
The potential for rainfall will begin to decrease in February but even a neutral pattern can provide a mechanism for short-term significant events with a possibility of local flooding. To the north, the next Madden Julian Oscillation pulse due in early February could easily send a burst of moisture southwards. There is a strong relationship between MJO induced tropical rainfall, and moisture/rainfall extending into the southern areas of the country. The MJO should weaken towards early to mid- January and this will result in decreased moisture availability for a while and a lower potential for heavy rainfall, but this could change with another pulse in early February.
