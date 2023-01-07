Australian grain in demand

The amount of Australian grain changing hands picked up in the lead-up to the Christmas and New Year period.
Harvest progressed significantly in many areas, and some were nearing the end of a challenging harvest.
Many growers were finalising transfers into forward contracts ahead of delivery due dates, and then offering their grain for sale at the price they are willing to sell for on Clear Grain Exchange.
This encouraged a lift in prices as buyers were looking to find and purchase grain to cover commitments.
There were 47 different buyer businesses that purchased wheat, barley, canola, oats and lupins over the past two weeks across 15 port zones around Australia on the exchange.
Price variations between grades and across port zones in Australia remained extreme as the respective supply chains are bulging and prioritising which crops to try to move through.
It is also a result of growers' behaviour and their willingness to sell at the prices bid to them.
There is demand for your grain. Plenty of grain is still to be bought for export and domestic use around Australia in 2023.
Many analysts have reported that Australian grain does not need to get cheaper to be competitive into international markets. In fact, there is room for upside in Australian prices.
Growers and their agents have the power to ask for a price, rather than simply accepting a price.
There is often better value and more buyers for your grain than you may realise.
Traded values on the exchange include APW1 wheat traded $477/t in Kwinana, $427/t Port Lincoln and $420/t Port Kembla.
ASW1 was trading $405/t Geelong, $390/t Port Adelaide, $387/t Portland, $380/t Geraldton and $377/t Thevenard.
Stock feed wheat traded $386/t Port Kembla, and FED1 wheat traded $370/t Geraldton, $369/t Brisbane and $337/t Port Adelaide.
Higher protein wheats continue to attract premiums with H1 trading $560/t Geraldton, $550/t Kwinana, and $474/t Thevenard. APH2 traded $488/t in Newcastle.
H2 traded across nine different port zones around Australia at $520/t Kwinana, $451/t in Port Adelaide and Port Lincoln, $437/t in Port Kembla and Thevenard as examples.
Fifteen different wheat grades traded in total highlighting the demand for all grades of wheat as buyers work out what they have and what they need.
Feed barley was trading in almost all port zones at $337/t Port Kembla, $320/t Esperance and Portland, $318/t Melbourne, and $310/t Lucky Bay. BAR2 traded $307/t in Newcastle.
Malt barley continues to attract premiums to feed. Spartacus traded $400/t in Kwinana and $378/t Geelong as examples.
