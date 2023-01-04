Farm Online

Alan Jones is clearing out his NSW Southern Highlands estate, you might pick up a bargain

Janine Graham
Janine Graham
January 4 2023 - 11:00am
Alan Jones is clearing out his farm, you might pick up a bargain

Onetime Wallabies coach and veteran broadcaster Alan Jones has sold his $17.5 million NSW Southern Highlands farm - now he's clearing it out.

