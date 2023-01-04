Alan Jones is clearing out his farm, you might pick up a bargain

Onetime Wallabies coach and veteran broadcaster Alan Jones has sold his $17.5 million NSW Southern Highlands farm - now he's clearing it out.
And he's auctioning all sorts of unlikely goodies, some that you might even find in your own garage and others that, well, you might not not.
The catalogue, which opens for sale on January 6, went online on Sunday and offers up everything from kitsch ornaments to empty bottles, sporting memorabilia and a car for the person about town ... a Bentley.
The 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur headlines the sale by auction house Lawsons.
The car is expected to fetch somewhere between $70,000 to $90,000.
As well as a range of artwork, including framed photographs of Marilyn Monroe and opera singer Joan Sutherland, there a lots which pay tribute to life on the farm.
There are dozens of horse rugs, a number of saddles plus a horse float with an price tag of up to $8000.
Interestingly, there's a collection of shoes (men's size 10-10.5) in a slightly used condition. The trainers are less used than the velvet church slippers.
At the moment the top bid for the four pairs of trainers is $10 - between $150 and $200 was expected.
And if the sporty end of the spectrum isn't for you, maybe the pair of worn-in RM Williams boots might be of interest.
It's just not footwear though with an Armani windbreaker, cashmere cardigan and a Ermenegildo Zegna waterproof coat up for grabs, too.
There's an empty Bollinger Methuselah bottle with a price range between $30-$50; a quantity of glass and ceramic vases, planters, and candle holders; plus a collection of hampers and picnic gear you'd find strewn through many a family garage.
The auction closes January 14 at 7pm. Check it out here.
Mr Jones has sold his luxury property Elizabeth Farm - Charlieville through an expressions of interest campaign.
He has owned the meticulously maintained 27.5 hectare (68 acre) estate at Fitzroy Falls for almost 20 years.The property features a 10 bedroom, eight bathroom homestead set in 12ha of designed gardens, which includes a championship tennis court and impressive equestrian facilities.
The architecturally designed 10 bedroom, eight bathroom homestead offers open plan living with high quality finishes.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
