Those enjoying Day Two of the Australia v South Africa Cricket Test tomorrow, should keep an eye out for another summer tradition.
At the tea break, MLA will kick off their annual Australian Lamb summer campaign.
As always, the campaign focuses on bringing Aussies together and encouraging them to "Share the Lamb".
A long advert is the centrepiece of the summer campaign, featuring topical jokes, a heavy dose of satire and, of course, mouth-watering lamb.
Since 1999, Meat and Livestock Australia has worked with Australian marketing and communications agency, The Monkeys, along with other specialised consultants, to run the campaign on a yearly basis.
In more recent times, the campaign has become well known due to its familiar brand of tongue-in-cheek humour and its use of Sam Kekovich, an ex-AFL footballer who has been positioned as Australia's "Lambassador."
The team behind the campaign at MLA and The Monkeys said this year's ad mocks the overuse of the term "Un-Australian" to remind Aussies that our collective differences are cause for celebration, not division.
"Every summer, we like to choose a cultural, light-hearted topic that gets everyone talking," a team spokesperson said.
"This year we are focusing on the term "Un-Australian", a term that's now used so often, it's hard to know what is or isn't Australian anymore.
"Everything is on the chopping block these days, from putting onions on your sausage sizzle to eating a pie with a knife and fork.
"Chances are we've all been called out for doing something Un-Australian at some point.
"This ad reminds Aussies that our collective differences are a cause for celebration, not division - and what better way to come together, than over a lamb BBQ. "
Australian Lamb's summer campaigns have always been a great source of entertainment for consumers across the country.
Tune in to Channel Seven tomorrow to take a look at this year's offering.
