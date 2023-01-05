Farm Online
Watch

Andrew 'Lynchy' Lynch will swap combine harvester for a 600 horsepower Corolla at this year's Summernats

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew "Lynchy" Lynch will trade his combine harvester for a 600 horsepower Toyota Corolla at this week's Summernats. Pictures supplied

When at Summernats, he's lauded as one of the biggest stars of the burnout track and a master at his car-rotating, tyre-smoking craft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.