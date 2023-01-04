Farm Online
National farm debt mediation guide launched

January 4 2023 - 5:00pm
National farm debt mediation guidelines finally drawn up

Three years after the highly-publicised banking and financial services Royal Commission, one of its strong recommendations on debt management has been enacted - a nationwide guide for farm debt mediation.

