Foolish footwear fiends foiled after secluded seed import attempt

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Melon and nighshade seeds illegally imported in a clothing package mailed from Africa.

An attempt to sneak high risk seeds into Australia via a parcel containing a pair of running shoes has been foiled by biosecurity officers conducting routine parcel checks in Brisbane.

