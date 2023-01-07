The agri-informatics trends shaping our industry for 2023

Agriculture looks so much different today than it did hundreds of years ago - even 50 years ago.
Mechanisation changed agriculture's reliance on human labor and horsepower and the 1960s Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding allowing more grain to be produced per acre.
In the past few years, this change has continued even faster, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, changing farming policies to support this, and an increasing spotlight on digital agricultural tools to bring this change about.
In 2023, we'll see an increasing number of familiar challenges being addressed with new technologies.
While mechanical technologies continue their development, it's the digital technologies we will see driving the most change within agriculture.
Here are four of the largest upcoming agro-informatics trends I see coming in 2023 and beyond.
By 2050 the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates we will need to produce 60 per cent more food to feed a world population reaching nearly 10 billion.
Yet, even if we hit that mark, 300 million people will still be grappling with food scarcity.
Today, developing countries like the Philippines and Colombia are already setting records as destinations US exports.
In 2023, developing countries will continue to account for most of the growth in US agricultural exports.
However, the US Farm Service Agency, indicates there will be 1.2m fewer acres dedicated to corn production in the US.
As a result, farmers will need to have significantly higher yields from their land in order to meet the needs for ethanol, animal feed, and food with the growing global population.
In the past few years, agriculture has also been severely impacted by extreme weather events, COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, and worldwide economic concerns.
These factors continue, and more will join the list, carrying the potential to shift the reality of 2023 from these projected outlooks.
As technology adoption grows, the digital age in farming is thriving.
From measuring soil nutrient levels to monitoring irrigation and the use of drone imagery to map and estimate disease presence, artificial intelligence will become a constant presence in agriculture productions of all sizes.
Global spending on smart technology and connected systems in the ag space is projected to triple in revenue by 2050.
That includes artificial intelligence and machine learning.
AI spending alone is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.5pc between 2020 and 2026, eventually reaching $4b, and with it, the capabilities of these technologies will grow.
Closely related, synthetic data is often used to validate AI models.
Based on real-world data, and created by a model that uses the parameters of real-world datasets, it can be used to create a 'digital twin'.
This synthetic digital twin emulates real life, which can be particularly helpful in agriculture, where variables like soil types and weather conditions must be understood for real-world applications.
With so much potential, use of this will increase, with its use predicted to outpace real data in AI models by 2030.
Already trending in other industries, synthetic data is on agriculture's waiting list for 2023.
Precision agriculture harnesses smart, connected technology systems to improve grower outcomes.
Growers can save time, money, and resources - all at a premium in today's world - with tools that support crop monitoring and targeted crop nutrition plans.
This year will unveil exciting updates in the precision ag space.
In 2023, using precision ag technology tools for precise fertiliser application will be more important than ever, driven by rising fertiliser costs.
Fertiliser costs rose more than any input in 2022, with projections that prices will further increase over the coming year.
With these increasing costs, precision ag and digital tools for fertiliser use are increasingly becoming a worthwhile investment.
Sustainability isn't a new trend or topic in 2023, but it's a safe bet farm sector companies will double down on their efforts.
To do so, they'll need to quantify their impact on sustainability and engage in sustainability efforts with renewed vigor.
Along with positively impacting the environment, financial benefits of environmental sustainability also exist.
In Australia, the US, and indeed worldwide, numerous carbon markets already exist with the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service also offering technical assistance and financial support for improving air quality, conserved ground and surface water, soil health, improved or created wildlife habitat, and more.
Staying abreast of all changes in our industry can be a challenge, however, with pressures from a changing climate and growing population, adapting is necessary.
Quickly understanding the impact of new technologies or production practices on crop yield and quality is critical in driving profitable and sustainable change.
Reviewing available research can help to create crop models to predict plant growth and development.
Better yet, conducting your own research through field trials can give more accurate results for your own practices, soil type, climate, etc.
This will be another area we see expanding, and for good reason, as farmers become increasingly invested in getting the most out of their land.
