Farm Online
Watch

Research reveals what Aussies believe to be "un-Australian"

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you hooked in to a pie with a knife and fork? Did you get married on grand final day? Don't know who Warnie was?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Digital journalist

Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.