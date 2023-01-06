Have you hooked in to a pie with a knife and fork? Did you get married on grand final day? Don't know who Warnie was?
We hate to break it to you but - that's "un-Australian", according to latest survey results.
Research conducted by the Australian lamb industry's think tank has revealed what Aussies find "un-Australian".
Almost half (45 per cent) of those surveyed have been called out for an un-Australian act while 52pc have used the term to describe someone or something.
Meanwhile, 53pc believe that the term un-Australian has been overused in 2022.
The list of what people deemed to be un-Australian included:
The data comes after the latest advertisement was released from Australian Lamb (or specifically, industry peak red meat marketing outfit Meat and Livestock Australia).
The three-minute long ad imagines an alternate reality which sees people being called out for being un-Australian before being banished to "Un-Australia" - an infinite cultural exile.
There we meet Aussies who've committed offences from switching off the test cricket, eating a meat pie with a knife and fork, to not knowing the second verse to the 1978 Cold Chisel classic, Khe Sanh.
Lambassador, Sam Kekovich, then appears in a cloud of smoke, alongside a sizzling BBQ, protesting: "All I said was bon appétit."
Domestic market manager at MLA Graeme Yardy said the use of the term had gone too far.
"The use of un-Australian has got out of control," he said.
"Everything from how you eat your pie to having a wedding on grand final day is on the chopping block.
"Chances are you'll be viewed as un-Australian by someone."
Mr Yardy said what made Australia great was that "we celebrate our differences".
"Lamb is famous for bringing Aussies together, so what better way to cut through this division and help us come together over these collective differences than with a good lamb barbecue," he said.
"As ever, this campaign is topical, tongue in cheek and positions lamb as the meat of choice to unite us."
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.