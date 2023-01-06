Farm Online

Court finds farmland was illegally cleared by Auen Grain Pty Ltd, Ronald Lewis Greentree

By Miklos Bolza
January 6 2023 - 4:00pm
A judge has ruled that farmland near Narrabri was illegally cleared by Auen Grain Pty Ltd and its director Ronald Lewis Greentree. Photo: File

More than 1200 hectares of native trees felled and burned to make way for an airstrip, crops and cattle yards on a North West farm were illegally cleared, a judge has found.

