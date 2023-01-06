Farm Online

Fire chief warning for 'deadly' grassfires as areas dry out

By Liv Casben
January 7 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner has reminded farmers using harvesters of the risks. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

A fire chief has issued a stark warning for parts of eastern Australia, saying deadly grassfires could be on the way as areas dry out after flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.