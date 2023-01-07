Farm Online

AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship: Less than one week left to apply

Updated January 8 2023 - 7:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgriFutures Horizon Scholars at the annual AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Workshop. Photo: Supplied

There is less than a week left to university students to get their applications in for the 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.