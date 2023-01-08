Farm Online

AgriFutures Australia series highlights eight ready-for-market renewable energy solutions

January 9 2023 - 8:00am
AgriFutures Australia has published a series of short reports specifically for primary producers, outlining the methodology of eight ready-for-market renewable energy solutions. Photo: Supplied

As energy prices continue to soar, AgriFutures Australia has published a series of reports to help farmers navigate their way toward alternative energy resources.

