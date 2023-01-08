Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Tackling myrtle rust requires co-ordinated response

By John Kidman
January 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 12 years, myrtle rust has infiltrated every state with the exception of South Australia. (LAUREN HEMARA)

When eucalypt-destroying myrtle rust was detected on a cut flower farm and in two nurseries north of Sydney 12 years ago, a major containment operation was launched.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.