Dutton stands by submarines call amid criticism

By Alex Mitchell
Updated January 8 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:29pm
Peter Dutton says Australia is a trusted, reliable partner and that's why the AUKUS deal was struck. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)

Heavy criticism from senior US senators hasn't dissuaded Peter Dutton's belief America should sell Australia Virginia-class submarines to avoid a looming capability gap.

