Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Bid to sneak illegal seeds from Africa in running shoes through the mail caught out

Updated January 9 2023 - 10:43am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image of the shoe x-ray with concealed seeds provided by the Australian Government.

An attempt to sneak high-risk seeds into Australia in the heels of running shoes, has been foiled by biosecurity officers conducting routine parcel checks at a facility that handles international mail and imported air cargo in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.