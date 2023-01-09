A PROMINENT Victorian farming family backed by a foreign investment fund has bought the diversified Western Australian farming enterprise Cherylton Farms for more than $100 million on a walk in, walk out basis.
Located at Kojonup in the Great Southern Region, the 8554 hectare (21,137 acre) property focuses on the production of high-yielding barley, oats, wheat and canola crops as well as Merino and crossbred sheep.
Vendor and farm manager Mike Cameron is well regarded for his ability to develop farmland into high performing assets, through a careful combination of scale, precision management and a strong focus on team culture.
LAWD director Simon Wilkinson said the new owners would benefit from the strategic farming practises implemented by Mr Cameron.
"The sale is record breaking for the area, based on a result of greater than $100 million on a walk-in-walk-out basis," Mr Wilkinson said.
"The successful purchasers hold very similar core values to the Cherylton Farms' team which will assist in supporting the continuation of this prosperous enterprise.
"As the exclusive selling agent, LAWD are not only proud to be involved in the sale of such a high-quality asset but are also delighted that we were able to match Cherylton Farms with a new owner with the same commitment to maximising operational efficiency, productivity and sustainability, along with the retention of the existing staff."
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said the record sale price of Cherylton Farms reflected a broader trend of large investors seeking quality agricultural assets with scale in WA.
"We have seen both direct foreign investors and domestic institutions recognise the significant value offered in WA in comparison to east coast Australia and overseas land markets," Mr Thomas said.
"Any Western Australian vendor looking to divest a high-quality, large-scale asset in the current market will see that asset met with very high demand noting accepted district land values are likely to be eclipsed. LAWD expect to see this trend continue to strengthen through 2023."
