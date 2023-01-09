Farm Online
Cherylton FarmsFarming country tops $100 million

By Mark Phelps
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 7:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Western Australia's diversified Cherylton Farms has sold for more than $100 million.

A PROMINENT Victorian farming family backed by a foreign investment fund has bought the diversified Western Australian farming enterprise Cherylton Farms for more than $100 million on a walk in, walk out basis.

