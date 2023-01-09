Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Australia's carbon credit market independent review recommendations released

By Liv Casben
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister Chris Bowen has released a review finding Australia's carbon credit scheme is effective. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

An independent review of Australia's carbon credit market has defended the scheme while making sweeping recommendations to improve transparency and confidence in the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.