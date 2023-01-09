Ineos Automotive has appointed Lynn Calder as its CEO ahead of the company's first 4x4 hitting the market this year.
Ms Calder has been with the Ineos Group for six years and started in her new role in late December.
She has held multiple CEO roles with the company and was formerly in the private equity sector.
"It's an exciting time to be taking the reins," Ms Calder said.
"The team and the Grenadier itself have come a long way, and yet we're still only at the beginning of creating a global automotive business.
"I love a challenge, and with bold plans for the future, I'm looking forward to the adventure ahead."
There have been other leadership changes within Ineos Automotive as its 4x4 plan transitions from an engineering project to a commercial business.
Former Magna Steyr senior executive Hans-Peter Pessler has stepped into a new permanent role as COO.
Magna Steyr is a vehicle manufacturer based in Austria and produces Mercedes' G-Wagon.
Mr Pessler will be responsible for all Ineos Automotive engineering and operations.
Phillippe Steyer remains as Ineos Automotive SAS president and is responsible for manufacturing, SHE (Safety, Health and Environmental management) and supply chain.
Ineos Automotive chairman Ashley Reed said the company was in the automotive industry for the long haul.
"The team has done a great job leading the engineering program and overseeing the set-up of manufacturing," Mr Reed said.
"Now, as it goes into full commercial mode, Lynn and Hans-Peter will take us forward in the next stage of the company's development."
Australian order books for the Grenadier opened in May 2022 and production has now commenced.
