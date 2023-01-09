Farm Online
Ineos Automotive appoints Lynn Calder as new CEO

January 10 2023 - 8:00am
Newly appointed Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder.

Ineos Automotive has appointed Lynn Calder as its CEO ahead of the company's first 4x4 hitting the market this year.

