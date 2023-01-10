Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

evokeAg 2023 coming up on February 21 and 22 in Adelaide

January 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey says evokeAg 2023 is an opportunity to look forward with enthusiasm and optimism.

Global agtech thought leaders and change makers will gather in Adelaide in just six weeks to explore how innovation is driving solutions to complex challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.