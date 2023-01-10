Global agtech thought leaders and change makers will gather in Adelaide in just six weeks to explore how innovation is driving solutions to complex challenges.
AgriFutures evokeAg 2023 will offer attendees the chance to deep dive into the innovation - and innovative thinking - that will change the way food and fibre is produced.
Event organiser AgriFutures Australia is calling on producers to be part of the conversation on February 21 and 22.
AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said evokeAG would be an opportunity to come together, connect, and hear stories of triumph and opportunity.
"The evokeAg 2023 Down to Earth program has been carefully curated to review the needs of our rural industries and challenge our perception of what the sector can achieve in the next five to 10 years," Mr Harvey said.
"The team has worked hard to gather the world's best change agents in one room - entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, researchers, and producers - who will inspire new ways of thinking and drive a more profitable, productive, and sustainable future for Australian agriculture."
The jam-packed program gives producers the chance to connect with the people who are shaking up the ag sector - and uncover what it might mean for their farming business.
Panelists include Farming for the Future leaders, Dr Sue Ogilvy and Dr Daniel Gregg, who will discuss how science and technology, coupled with an investment in skills and capability, can empower producers to shape the future of environmental reporting - and harness natural capital markets.
SkyKelpie director Luke Chaplain will join leading producers to wade through the plethora of agtech solutions on the market to discover how to move from digital distraction to meaningful decision-making.
From SwarmFarm Robotics and John Deere to the NBN, tech companies are enabling autonomous solutions that are driving better outcomes on farm.
Attendees will hear from the companies making robots a reality, and the producers who are embracing them, on what's in the market right now, what's to come - and at what point does autonomous agriculture pay for itself on-farm?
Event partners Elders, the South Australian government and the University of Adelaide will also bookend the evokeAg 2023 with a range of events on February 20 and 24.
