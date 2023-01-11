Dry January set to change

Farm Online

Last kick from La Nina set to change dry January

By Don White, Weatherwatch
January 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Relatively dry weather persisted into January for much of south east Australia with local thunderstorms, some severe, providing most of the rainfall. However, this pattern is favoured to change in the coming weeks. It is worth noting that despite all modelling pointing to a demise of the current La Nina pattern, it is, nevertheless, still with us and also an active monsoon has developed in the north of the country so the potential for further rain events in the second half of summer is real.

