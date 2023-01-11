Dry January set to change

To the north, a pulse of the Madden-Julian Oscillation has been in the western Pacific near Australia for some weeks. This has enhanced the effects of the monsoon in northern Australia. This would normally see some moisture moving towards south east Australia but currently the mechanisms for this to occur are absent. It is likely to fade in the coming weeks and move into the Atlantic Ocean. This will result in a weakening of the south east trades in the western Pacific, temporarily reducing rainfall potential in tropical Australia, especially Queensland. Another pulse is likely to move over the eastern Indian Ocean and Indonesia in early February.

