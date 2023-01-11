Dry January set to change

Relatively dry weather persisted into January for much of south east Australia with local thunderstorms, some severe, providing most of the rainfall. However, this pattern is favoured to change in the coming weeks. It is worth noting that despite all modelling pointing to a demise of the current La Nina pattern, it is, nevertheless, still with us and also an active monsoon has developed in the north of the country so the potential for further rain events in the second half of summer is real.
Although sea surface temperatures are rising in the eastern Pacific, decreasing the La Nina, warm waters still persist around Australia and to the north through Indonesia and these provide a stimulus for creating more cloud, humidity and rainfall. However, all major models now expect the La Nina to continue fading back to neutral ENSO conditions in the Pacific for some months starting from early spring. This process has slowed because atmospheric conditions have not yet caught up with the SST patterns.
To the west, The Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral. Although its effects on rainfall in south east Australia are minimal until around April, it is worth watching its current trends to evaluate its effects when April comes around. At the moment, it is favoured to stay neutral so its effects are likely to be minimal compared to last year.
To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is strongly positive and is likely to be positive for another month at least. During summer, a positive SAM increases the chance of above average rainfall for eastern NSW but only marginally on its own.
To the north, a pulse of the Madden-Julian Oscillation has been in the western Pacific near Australia for some weeks. This has enhanced the effects of the monsoon in northern Australia. This would normally see some moisture moving towards south east Australia but currently the mechanisms for this to occur are absent. It is likely to fade in the coming weeks and move into the Atlantic Ocean. This will result in a weakening of the south east trades in the western Pacific, temporarily reducing rainfall potential in tropical Australia, especially Queensland. Another pulse is likely to move over the eastern Indian Ocean and Indonesia in early February.
In the longer term, across the Pacific, a neutral set-up is likely to dominate through until at least mid to late year. After that it becomes less clear with some modelling indicting an El Nino will develop in spring, with the chance of this development increasing to two chances out of three by mid-September. However, this prognosis remains a little speculative at this early stage.
