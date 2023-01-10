Australia-India trade in effect: what's in it for your industry

AFTER a decade of negotiating, the Australia-India free-trade deal has come to fruition and several trade tax cuts have already come into effect.
Tariffs have been eliminated on sheep meat, wool, barley and oats, while taxes have been halved on lentil, almond, orange, mandarin and pear quotas.
A 300,000 bail duty-free quota has been opened up to the cotton industry, while tariffs will be phased out over several years for macadamia nuts, avocados, onions, cherries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, some oil seeds and oils, and certain peas and beans.
The massive tariffs on wine, apricots and strawberries - which reached as high as 150pc - will be significantly reduced over the next decade.
Wool Producers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said India was the nation's second-largest wool importer and the deal would give the industry certainty by completely removing tariffs, which were up to 25pc.
"India has a really big sheep population, but they are more carpet wool, so our finer wool isn't competing with their domestic production," Ms Hall said.
Cotton Australia general manager Michael Murray said the new deal allowed Australia to export 300,000 bales of cotton with no duty.
"India is not a major market for Australian cotton at this stage but we welcome this development and we hope our exports can increase to India over time," Mr Murray said.
"This year's crop is expected to be around 5 million bales. While our high-quality cotton continues to attract willing buyers in existing, new and emerging markets, India has the potential to increase its cotton imports significantly."
The agreement, which has been labelled an interim trade deal, excluded several large commodities because of domestic political opposition in India, including dairy, chickpeas and beef.
It's understood the two countries will continue discussions about a larger trade deal this year, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India in March.
Ms Hall urged the government to use the negotiations to ease Australia's agricultural labour shortage by making it easier for Indian residents to get visas. India has a large wool industry and Ms Hall said there could be opportunities to bring over shearers, who weren't covered by the current Pacific labour program.
Trade Minister Don Farrell said the two nations were natural trading partners and the agreement would unlock the enormous potential of the economic relationship.
A free trade agreement with Britain has also been ratified by Australia and is awaiting the United Kingdom's parliamentary process to come into effect in early 2023.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
