New role for NAB's Horne

ONE of the NAB's most recognisable agribusiness executives has a new role.
Khan Horne will replace Julie Rynski as NAB's regional and agribusiness leader.
Ms Rynski will take on a role with the bank as executive for business metro.
Mr Horne will head up one of the nation's largest rural banking groups, with a team of 650 regional and agribusiness bankers in more than 120 locations around Australia.
Prior to taking on this role Mr Horne, originally from NSW's Northern Rivers, has had positions such as agribusiness general manager and northern NSW state business banking executive in his more than 30 year career with NAB.
Mr Horne said he was looking forward to working with NAB's regional and agribusiness customer base and working together to build a stronger rural Australia.
"As Australia's biggest business lender, we're acutely aware of the opportunities, changes and challenges our customers across regional and rural Australia are facing as 2023 begins," Mr Horne said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
