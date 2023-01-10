Southern weaner prices back, but nothing beyond expectations

THE cattle market has kicked off 2023 far less stacked against the buyer, with a cooling of restocker demand pushing southern weaner prices back 20 to 30 per cent on year-ago values.
Where calf prices at January Victorian sales above $2000 were the base last year, they are the exception this year and per kilogram live weight averages are sitting around 450 to 500 cents.
North eastern and central Victorian sales are now wrapped up, but more than 25000 weaners will be sold in western district sales this week.
A lack of northern activity has been highlighted by agents, although Queensland and NSW buyers have been bidding a little more this week than last.
Most vendors and agents suggested the price drop was in line with predictions.
Hamilton & District Stock Agents Association president Bernie Grant, LMB Livestock, said feedlotters had also been fairly quiet, which was a bit surprising.
The southern feature weaner sales provide a good indicator for early year cattle market sentiment and while the first Eastern Young Cattle Indicator figure is due out tomorrow, the national market isn't typically considered 'back in action' until after Australia Day.
All signs are pointing to the much-touted market decline settling in from here, as restockers have less inclination to chase prices higher given herd rebuilds are far more advanced and at the back of minds is the realisation the run of exceptional seasonal conditions will likely come to an end this year.
Added to the mix, particularly as the year progresses, will be increased supply as rebuild progeny come to market.
"A lot of kill cattle were also carried over due to wet conditions, which will contribute to increased supply," Mr Grant said.
However, many agents and analysts are suggesting the southern weaner price drop will be the 'deep end' and the market might lift, albeit it very slightly, from here going into winter.
Episode3's Matt Dalgleish said there was clearly more buyer caution evident now.
"Everyone is aware that it is very uncommon to get three seasons of good weather in a row and we've had that already," he said.
"The chances are we will go back to average seasons now, and potentially towards next year a dry spell, so people are going to want to hedge that risk."
Mecardo's Angus Brown said when lined up against feeder and finished cattle prices, the southern weaner sale results were where you'd expect.
They were still historically strong and most people considered them a 'fairer' price, he said.
"The herd rebuild has been going for two years now and there is no longer that real push to restock," Mr Brown said.
"As well, the Queensland early season has not been as good as it was last year.
"Going forward, we'll probably see a period of consolidation but of course a lot depends on season. Export demand is back a bit and there will be more stock about so we will see lower prices this year but not drastically low."
AuctionsPlus reported it was a slow first week back.
Thin online offerings make any price comparison to the end of 2022 difficult.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers were the largest category for the week at 603 head, and prices ranged from $2,370 to $3,532 a head, averaging $2,755.
ActionsPlus analysts said the recent run of drier conditions through parts of the eastern states had been well received by many producers.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
