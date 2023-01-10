Farm Online
Home/Beef

2023 cattle market opens more in favour of buyers

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern weaner prices back, but nothing beyond expectations

THE cattle market has kicked off 2023 far less stacked against the buyer, with a cooling of restocker demand pushing southern weaner prices back 20 to 30 per cent on year-ago values.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.