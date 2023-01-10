Farm Online
Home/Politics

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen reveals redesign of safeguard mechanism

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Major polluters would be required to cut emissions about 5 per cent each year through to 2030 under an Albanese government plan to help reach its climate targets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.