A farming family in northern Italy has offered a glimpse into how farms can become circular economy enterprises.
Riccardo Minarelli's family has been farming for four generations near the city of Ferrara and less than 20 kilometres from the Adriatic Sea.
The family has 1200 hectares of cultivation running in parallel with electricity and biogas facilities.
Mr Minarelli said what they are doing is quite rare in Italy, in fact, they are one of less than a dozen plants producing electricity and methane gas from agricultural byproducts.
The Leona Farm energy plants manager said there was full synergy between the two activities and the farm maintains its core business of growing rice, wheat, barley and corn.
"Everything that goes into the plant comes back to the field so the circular economy is very strict from this point of view," he said.
The family built its first plant for electricity production in 2012 and in 2020 spent close to eight million euros (almost $13 million) building its biogas facility.
"We are mainly farmers but we have developed through the years," he said.
"If we go back to 2012 the commodities market for cereal and agricultural commodities were very bad so we were looking for diversification of the cultivation, so this is how the first plant started.
"We decided with the second plant not to diversify the field production into the biomass but to transform into biomass byproducts that are in the farm or a close step of the supply chain that is around the farm."
There are three main byproducts fed into the biogas digester - byproducts from crop production, animal manure and agroindustrial waste.
Before it can be used, the cropping inputs must first be treated at 200 degrees Celsius.
"The economiser is able to treat a specific kind of biomass - any kind of straw like corn, rice, wheat, barley - and this allows us to use this kind of biomass for the biogas production," Mr Minarelli said.
"It's a particular technology that's called steam explosion; the plant works with very high temperature and very high pressure and is able to disaggregate the fibre of the straw.
"This plant allows us to produce around 15 tonnes per day of a very high quality biomass that goes into the digester."
The second area of the plant is where cow and chicken manure is collected.
Chicken manure is sourced from the Minarellis' 60,000 egg producing hens.
The cow manure comes from a network of other nearby farms. Sometimes it is paid for outright and other times it is exchanged for digestate from the plant.
The Minarellis also purchase agroindustrial waste from nearby businesses.
Prices are not connected to a food-based value for the product and are instead calculated on the estimated methane potential.
These inputs vary from liquid used for pizza preparation and expired bakery goods to byproducts from the chocolate and coffee industries.
"When they process their crop for their industry they also produce inorganic waste and this is very good too for biogas production, so they are very happy to sell this product to us because they don't have to throw it away," Mr Minarelli said.
"We are also very happy because it is a very good product; it produces quite a good amount of gas."
About 50 tonnes of byproducts go into the biogas digester each day, which is where the gas is produced.
The digester's dome is not hard and is instead held up by the gas production process taking place beneath it.
Mr Minarelli said the biogas production was relatively quick, however they were able to store the biomass inside the digester for at least six months.
"It's 10 days on average from when the product is inserted into the digester to express all the potential," he said.
"But we keep it for a longer period to collect the maybe five per cent that is given in the extra time and the longer capacity is also in order to manage the product from a logistics point of view."
A huge amount of heat is required for the various stages involved with the biogas plant.
Fortunately, this heat is able to be provided from the other plant.
"The heat is 80 per cent recovered plus we have solar panels on the roof so 35pc of the energy is produced through solar," Mr Minarelli said.
Read more:
There is also a composting plant on the farm.
Liquid from the biogas digester is mixed with dry material such as chopped wood, grass or straw and the compost is injected with hot air.
This process transforms the liquid digestate into a solid product, which is used on the farm as a high-quality fertiliser.
The product is much easier to transport as a solid, however digestate can also be used in its liquid form.
There is a 1.5 kilometre pipe on the farm, which can be connected to a tractor as it works the fields.
Liquid digestate passes through the pipe and can be injected straight into the soil.
Mr Minarelli said between the two plants they were able to avoid using chemical fertilisers on around 300ha.
When using a combination of chemical fertilisers and digestate this swelled to between 500 and 600ha.
As well as the obvious cost saving of not having to buy as much fertiliser, there are a number of other advantages to using digestate.
The Minarellis have noticed a marked difference in the health of their soil as the digestate has beneficial micro and macro nutrients.
"In the span of five years the colour and the texture of the soil changed, as did its capacity to drain water," Mr Minarelli said.
"Every three years we do an analysis of the fields and we have seen the main elements like potassium and phosphorus are increasing steadily."
Mr Minarelli said they had experienced increases in yield from using the digestate, however this was harder to quantify given yield is impacted by many external factors.
As well as being used on-farm, the biogas is also refined and provides gas to nearby homes.
Raw biogas contains 55 to 60pc methane but once it is refined the gas is 99pc methane.
This pure methane then travels through a pipe owned by the state, which connects the city of Ferrara to towns on the way to the sea.
Both plants work day and night all year, with the first plant producing one megawatt per hour of electricity and the second producing 400 cubic metres per hour of methane.
Mr Minarelli said the average home uses 2000 cubic metres of methane per year.
In roughly five hours the plant is able to provide one year's worth of gas for the average Italian home.
He said 400 cubic metres was also enough to refill 20 to 30 cars per hour.
"I think this plant may be small quantity compared to other plants like nuclear or gas but in a local scale this plant is very significant," he said.
"This circular economy helps give back to the field, produces course electricity and gas and helps the local economy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.