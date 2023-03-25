Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Riccardo Minarelli shares how they produce biogas on-farm

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
March 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leona Farm energy plants manager and owner Riccardo Minarelli says there is a continual integration between his family's farm and their electricity and biogas facilities. Pictures by Melody Labinsky.

A farming family in northern Italy has offered a glimpse into how farms can become circular economy enterprises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.