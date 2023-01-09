Farm Online
Central west grazing country for $1212/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:52pm, first published January 10 2023 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Waverley features abundant perennial grasses, natural clovers and medics.

PRODUCTIVE central west property Waverley has been listed for sale for $1.625 million - the equivalent of about $2996/hectare ($1212/acre).

