CENTRAL West NSW enterprise Wooroona and Tralee is a mix of quality livestock and cropping country.
Located 50km from Parkes, 27km from Trundle and 29km from Peak Hill, the 899 hectare (2220 acre) enterprise is being offered by Craig Conway and his father John following 25 years of ownership.
Wooroona covers 181ha (447ac) and Tralee 712ha (1760 acres) of slightly undulating, open grazing and cropping country.
There is about 300ha of arable, mostly red and heavier red creek soils.
Wooroona and Tralee has 13 paddocks very well fenced paddocks with water supplied by a bore and 12 dams.
A natural water course located on the property enhances the cattle operation.
There are two sets of steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and a ramp.
Other improvements include a four bed home, three silos, hay shed, and a grain shed.
There is also a gravel quarry run by Parkes Shire Council.
Wooroona and Tralee will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Parkes on February 10. Wooroona and Tralee will be auctioned as whole, and if not sold will be offered separately. Offers will be considered before auction.
Some 200 cattle and machinery are also available by negotiation.
Contact Ian Simpson, 0417 468 565, Ray White Rural.
