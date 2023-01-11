ALLENDALE Aggregation is a 1204 hectare (2976 acre) controlled traffic cropping enterprise on the banks of Barmedman Creek.
Located in the heart of the Riverina's grain belt, the Allendale Aggregation is 45km from Temora, 41km from West Wyalong and 94km from Young.
Described as being more than 90 per cent arable, the efficient, large-scale cropping operation is presented with a full profile of soil moisture.
The property has been continuously cropped since 2001 and under a controlled traffic farming system since 2013.
The cropping rotation includes canola, wheat and barley backed by a consistent fertiliser history that includes the extensive use of lime and gypsum.
The level country has predominantly self-mulching alluvial clay soil types that were originally timbered with box, myall and belah trees.
Water is sourced from a 5km to Barmedman Creek, which is pumped.
There are also 10 dams additional dames and rainwater tanks on the homestead and sheds.
The average annual rainfall is regarded as being 480mm (19 inches).
Improvements include a four bedroom weatherboard home, machinery sheds and workshop, a three stand shearing shed, and steel sheep and cattle yards.
There is also a 300 tonne grain shed, four grain silos and two fertiliser silos.
The will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in West Wyalong on February 9.
Contact Oscar Freeman, 0455 413 227, Ray White Rural, West Wyalong.
