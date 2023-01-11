HARVEST continues to roll on through southern parts of Australia with records smashed in Western Australia and South Australia.
A run of good weather has allowed growers to make significant progress since Christmas, with harvest now concentrated in far southern parts of Victoria, SA and WA.
In the west, bulk handler CBH announced it had broken its previous record receivals last week.
Total receivals into the CBH network were at a thumping 21.7 million tonnes as of Monday.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said there were still reasonable volumes to be received in the Albany and Esperance port zones.
"With many growers still harvesting, especially in the Albany and Esperance zones, the final harvest total for CBH is expected to be higher still," Mr Daw said.
Over the combined two southern port zones CBH took 683,000 tonnes for the week from January 2 to 8.
CBH has also been busy with its export program, shipping a record 2.18m tonnes of grain and railed 1m tonnes for the month of December.
This surpassed the previous shipping record of 1.89 million tonnes set in January 2017 by 15 per cent.
In South Australia, Grain Producers South Australia chairman Adrian McCabe said it had been a near perfect year for many growers.
"It has been a fantastic season, especially in parts of the low rainfall zone, such as the northern Mallee and the upper Eyre Peninsula," Mr McCabe said.
"We're getting some crazy results, two, three or even four times average yields," he said.
"It is a fantastic story in the northern Mallee after the Loxton district had one of its worst years on record for 2021-22, now 2022-23 looks like being the best by a clear margin."
He said there had also been reports of high yields through the Yorke Peninsula and the Mid North.
"There were some concerns things may have got too wet towards the end of October but the good has very much made up for the bad."
Mr McCabe said quality had generally been good.
"There has not been much weather damage as a whole, we're seeing lower protein levels in some of those really big wheat crops in excess of 6 tonnes a hectare, but that is to be expected."
In the GrainCorp catchment the focus is now firmly on Victoria, with the bulk handler receiving 411,730 tonnes in the southern state last week out of total receivals of 634,130 tonnes.
GrainCorp said there were still receivals flowing in through southern NSW, particularly around the Wyalong, Junee and Cunningar areas.
In Victoria, the focus has been the Wimmera, southern Mallee, central and north-east regions, with receivals beginning to ramp up in the Western District.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
