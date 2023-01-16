NERRINYERRIE covers 1665 hectares (4113 acres) of prime grazing land, offering scale in a tightly held, sought-after region of western Victoria.
Currently joining 8500 ewes, Nerrinyerrie is an impressive, well managed property that has been held by the Edgar family for 146 years.
The sale price of the highly productive property at Harrow in the Wimmera is expected to top $19.5 million.
There are medium loams running to heavy clay-based loams with portions of terra rossa on the gently undulating, well drained country.
Extensive pasture renovation has been undertaken, with established stands of phalaris, rye, clovers, cocksfoot and lucerne in very good health.
The paddocks are backed a strong fertiliser history, with 100kg to 120kg/ha of single super spread annually, with additional supplements applied as required.
There is also reliable underground water for livestock with bores servicing header tanks, which supply troughs.
Strategically placed dams are used as back up.
The majority of the 36 main paddocks are serviced by the laneway system.
Nerrinyerrie offers first class improvements.
The renovated character stone four-bedroom homestead has floor to ceiling double glazed windows allows for picturesque views over the sweeping lawns and of the private lake.
The original portion of the homestead features high ceilings, jarrah floorboards and open fireplaces.
There is also a renovated three-bedroom manager's home and a two-bedroom cottage.
A five stand raised board shearing shed with undercover yards has also just been completed.
The large capacity external yards complement the sheep handling facilities.
The original steel yards are still in place with the pre-existing shearing shed.
There are also feeding yards, including undercover pens, for about 6000 lambs.
Other shedding includes a high clearance workshop, an adjoining machinery shed, and sundry sheds.
Expressions of interest close with TDC Livestock and Property on February 24.
Contact Tom Pearce, 0427 642 138, or Mark DeGaris, 0428 372 124, TDC Livestock and Property.
