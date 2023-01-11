WARNINGS have been issued to South Australian dairy farmers regarding stock going off their water due to blackwater.
Producers are being encouraged to treat water or buy in clean water.
Jervois, SA, dairyfarmer Dino Gazzola relies on the River Murray to supply water to his cows and despite noticing a change in quality still offers it to them to drink.
"We have three water supplies, we have stock and domestic water from the river, which would be 90 per cent of our water, then we have mains water and we also have CPC Creeks Pipeline," he said.
"Majority of our water comes directly from the river so that is what we give the cows.
"We've been quite lucky, the water has been noticeably worse but the water is still okay at this stage.
"We treat the troughs every so often with bluestone, we treat the water on occasions and sometimes we will chlorinate our big tank."
He said the water was brown and like clay but they had not had any blackwater.
"From what I'm aware everybody in the area is in the same boat," he said.
"We have all still been pumping directly from the river.
"The cows may not drink as much because of the quality if you don't treat it in any way, shape or form, but I use a big tank which lets a lot of the sediments settle out before it gets to them.
"We store 100,000 litres at a time and the cows are fine with it - it hasn't affected the quality of the milk."
But Mr Gazzola said their production had taken a hit of between 15 to 20pc.
"This is more around, not so much the quality side, but access to water," he said.
"We have had to pull a few pumps out as a sacrifice to make sure we don't lose them in the floods and it has limited what we have been irrigating."
A SA Water spokesperson said there was no impact to drinking water quality or reliability for their customers, as a result of the River Murray floods, but matters of self-supplied raw water were directed to PIRSA.
A PIRSA spokesperson said managing water quality would vary for individual producers, depending on the situation and conditions at their property.
"Producers are responsible for ensuring adequate water supply and quality to their stock," they said.
"As a result they may need to install filters and/or remove sediment to their water supply systems and in some cases seek alternative water sources including purchasing water.
RELATED READINGS:
"Under the River Murray Primary Producer Recovery Grants program, producers directly impacted by the River Murray Floods are eligible for grants up to $75,000 to support them for clean-up and recovery activities needed to rebuild their primary production businesses.
"Eligible activities include removal of debris, repairing and replacing farm infrastructure and equipment, restoration of crop and livestock enterprises and associated costs such as fertiliser, fodder, water and soil remediation."
The spokesperson said water consumption could vary with a range of factors including species, breed, age of animal, environment and activity.
"Should a producer be concerned about animals not drinking, the Department of Primary Industries and Regions recommends that producers seek an alternative cool, fresh water source and seek private veterinary advice if their animals/livestock appear unwell," they said.
"To date no livestock deaths relating to Murray River water have been reported to PIRSA."
SA Dairyfarmer's Association chief executive officer Andrew Curtis said they were working closely with all dairy farmers below Mannum, SA, in their efforts to both prepare for and deal with the impending high flows.
"Our key function is in liaising with the government and encouraging government responses on an appropriate scale," he said.
"We have worked closely around the different grants that are available and we are now working with dairy farmers to ensure that they're aware of them and able to apply as appropriate for those grants.
"We haven't actually had the blackwater that was forecast and certainly not to the same level as they had in parts of NSW and Vic.
"We are working with dairy farmers to understand the implications of black water and basically, cows don't like to drink it."
But he said it did not have huge health connotations for cows.
"They just go off their water and therefore off their milk," he said.
"It's a matter of finding alternative sources which may be stored water from prior to the blackwater out of the river or maybe around (mixing) it with water from SA Water."
Mr Curtis said they don't expect the flooding would have a significant impact on the consumer.
"The impact of dairy is about 10pc of SA's dairy industry, so we don't expect that it will have a significant impact on availability at the retail level," he said.
Dairy Australia technical and innovation manager John Penry said farmers should take any steps they possibly could to access suitable water.
"Noting that filtering large volumes of water such as 150-200L per cow per day is beyond even temporary filtration systems that could be rigged up," he said.
"Any reduction beyond a few pc of normal levels of water intake shall have a flow on effect to reduced production, even if this is only by a few pc from expected production.
"Use 75-millimetre water pipes as there needs to be enough pressure to provide 20L of water per cow per hour.
"The common signs (of decreased water consumption) will be decreased production and in some cases aggregating around a potential water source but not drinking."
He said in hot weather, allow up to 250L of water per cow per day - double their normal intake.
"Water troughs in every paddock will keep cows grazing longer in hot weather - if cows leave the paddock to get a drink they often do not return to graze," he said.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.