Aussie expat Ian McConnel president of GRSB for another term

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Australian expat Ian McConnel, president of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, speaking at the organisation's conference in Denver last year. With him is GRSB executive director Ruaraidh Petre.

Australian expat Ian McConnel will remain at the helm of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef for a second year.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

