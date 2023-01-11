Farm Online

Murray Valley encephalitis detected in NSW, health authorities sound warning

By Phoebe Loomes
January 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heat and flooding have created ideal conditions for disease-carrying mosquito populations to boom. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Rainfall, flooding and summer heat have formed the perfect environment for disease-carrying mosquitoes to boom, health authorities warn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.