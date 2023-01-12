Farm Online
River Murray flooding: Levee and floodplain under threat as river peak approaches.

By Quinton McCallum
January 13 2023 - 9:00am
Ian Mueller atop the Riverglen levee south of Murray Bridge. The dairyfarming family have been busy shoring up the levee with clay, sandbags and silage wrap ahead of the expected River Murray peak at their place within the next few days.

SOUTH of Murray Bridge on the food-producing Riverglen floodplain, dairyfarmer Ian Mueller said his family were about as prepared as they could possibly be for a River Murray peak, but he was still unsure whether it would be enough to hold back the force of mother nature.

