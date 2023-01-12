SOUTH of Murray Bridge on the food-producing Riverglen floodplain, dairyfarmer Ian Mueller said his family were about as prepared as they could possibly be for a River Murray peak, but he was still unsure whether it would be enough to hold back the force of mother nature.
The Muellers have been shoring up their private levee since June and supplying clay to other producers and property owners along the 4.5km stretch.
The family runs an Illawarra dairy herd and own 97 hectares of the 202ha Riverglen floodplain.
About 35,000 tonnes of clay have been carted in to shore up the levee, with any areas of concern bolstered with thousands of sandbags, and sections lined with silage plastic and held down by tires attached to star droppers.
They have also installed a new pump station above the potential inundation level.
Mr Mueller estimates $250,000 to $400,000 has already been spent on just earthworks by Riverglen producers.
"We've been as proactive as we can be," Mr Mueller said.
"We're now trying to stop erosion (to the levee) caused by the turbulence of the river.
"The bank is only as strong as the weakest point so we're trying everything we can to hold out, but mother nature is stronger than mankind.
"We're throwing everything at it within reason because we don't want to look back and say 'if only we had done that little bit more'."
The Muellers feel fortunate they have higher ground to keep cattle if a breach was to occur, but say it would result in a huge loss of production from the floodplain.
"I believe those that are breached will probably be out for a minimum of 18 months," Mr Mueller said.
"There's still a lot of water to come down and we're going to have a high river for a long time."
