Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

How artificial intelligence could help farmers test for carbon

By Liv Casben
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mohammad Rahman (left) carried out some of his research trials on Peter Moore's land. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Researchers are hoping that a project that uses artificial intelligence and satellite imagery could make it cheaper and easier for landowners to realise the potential of carbon on their farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.