BEEF and lamb's research and development body is on track to deliver $7.50 to the industry for every $1 invested.
A recent evaluation of the Australian Meat Processor Corporation's investments from the 2021-22 financial year revealed the significant gains coming down the pipeline.
The independent economic evaluation found a benefit-to-cost ratio of 7.5 would be achieved across a sample of ten investments, generating an estimated $14.69 million in value over 30 years.
The investments evaluated represented $2.2 million of the total $49m invested in research and development, and marketing, activities in the 2022 financial year.
AMPC conducts independent evaluations of its research investments to demonstrate the value of benefits that have emerged or are likely to emerge from investments.
AMPC chief executive officer Chris Taylor said a benefit-cost ratio of 7.5 over 30 years was substantial.
"These benefits will be realised primarily through reduced costs and higher productivity resulting from our R&D investments," he said.
Evaluations were completed in line with the Council of Rural Research and Development Corporations Impact Assessment Program: Guidelines. They were informed by a review of investment outputs, and consultation with researchers, industry representatives and other relevant stakeholders.
The benefits identified from the 10 investments included:
