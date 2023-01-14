Farm Online
AMPC research projects to deliver millions in benefits to beef, lamb processors

January 14 2023 - 11:00am
The Australian Meat Processor Corporation's three-day conference late last year was called Innovation Showcase 2022, and was certified carbon neutral.

BEEF and lamb's research and development body is on track to deliver $7.50 to the industry for every $1 invested.

