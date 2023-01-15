Case IH's Optum series tractors are the latest to be equipped with the company's AFS Connect technology.
There are now strong levels of stock on dealership floors for the AFS Connect Optum, which was launched in Australia a year ago.
AFS Connect is an integrated solution bringing together farm and fleet data to allow farmers to make better informed management decisions.
Case IH Optum product manager Lawrence Polga said the latest addition to the range had created a lot of interest, with good current levels of model availability through Case IH dealerships.
"With the additional capacity to provide farmers with the data that helps with more informed decision-making, as well as enhancements around the qualities the Optum's already renowned for: excellent power-to-weight ratio, manoeuvrability, comfort and adaptability, it's no wonder there's a lot of interest," Mr Polga said.
"Information can be transferred seamlessly between the tractor, a phone or laptop, giving machinery operators and managers a raft of data at their fingertips, from wherever they are and whenever they need it.
"Machine performance, agronomic insights, daily job progress - it's all there, allowing decisions and changes to be made quickly and from virtually anywhere."
The new Optum series includes Case IH Hi-eSCR2 emissions technology for longer service intervals - 750 hours for engine oil and 1500 hours for transmission fluid - resulting in reduced downtime and lower maintenance costs.
As has been the case with the previous range upgrades to AFS Connect, operators will also appreciate a new cab frame that allows for more space, design overhauls (steering wheel, steps, hinges and covers) and keyless operation.
Once inside the cab, the new AFS Pro 1200 with AFS Vision Pro screen comes into its own - one screen for everything (ISOBUS, guidance and agronomic data management) and overall easier menu navigation, critical when in the field and busy with other tasks.
"Crucial though is the fact our AFS Connect Optum is easier to drive and gets over the ground more smoothly and efficiently thanks to variable ration steering, improved dynamics, and the provision of greater customisation to match tractor transmission behaviour with any job," Mr Polga said.
"The Optum AFS Connect provides heavy-duty performance, while maintaining its compact design and comes equipped with fully-integrated advanced technology.
"Adding to that appeal is we have tractors ready to go for the coming season."
