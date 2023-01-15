Farm Online
Case IH includes AFS Connect in latest Optum release

January 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Case IH Optum product manager Lawrence Polga with the AFS Connect Optum.

Case IH's Optum series tractors are the latest to be equipped with the company's AFS Connect technology.

