Tasmanian man cops $2000 fine for flouting rock lobster possession rules

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
January 13 2023 - 4:00pm
A police photograph of the rock lobster seized off a George Town man recently.

A George Town man has been fined $2000 for illegally possessing 16 southern rock lobsters, one of which was found to be undersize.

