Lively return tipped for Western Wool Centre in 2023

By Mal Gill
January 13 2023 - 6:00am
Resumption this week of wool auctions at the Western Wool Centre after a three-week Christmas-new year break should see wool bales start moving again out of woolstores to the wool dump and then into shipping containers for export.

Wool brokers are hoping recent history repeats itself this week with the return of live wool auctions at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) after a three-week Christmas-new year break.

