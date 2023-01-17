VICTORIA may have been late to the party in terms of heavy rainfall, but it more than made up for it with a record-breaking spring.
It has been overshadowed by the heavy rain that fell through the second half of the year, but many north-western Victorian farmers were distinctly uneasy at the end of July with the lack of moisture in the profile.
However that changed with the powerful combined forces of La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole negative events, both correlated with above average rainfall in Victoria.
A host of records were smashed, particularly in the southern Mallee region, including at weather stations that have been gathering data for over a century.
Dale Grey, seasonal risk agronomist at Agriculture Victoria said it was a remarkable year.
"Some weather stations across the state, including those with more than 100 years of data, had their highest total spring rainfall on record while others had their highest total spring rainfall for at least 20 years," Mr Grey said.
He said the potent forces in distant oceans had been a key driver of the wet season.
"La Nina and the negative Indian Ocean Dipole combined produced a very wet year for Victoria in 2022," he said.
Virtually all areas north of Victoria's Great Divide, including the normally semi-arid Mallee and Millewa regions, recorded their highest ever September to November rainfall tallies, with the sheer number of significant rainfall events a key feature.
While there have been heavy 24 hour rainfall events before this year was remarkable for their frequency.
The south-west and central and eastern Gippsland, while not experiencing the damaging floods those in the Murray-Darling Basin saw, still had years markedly wetter than average, with patches of the Western District breaking records and central and east Gippsland having springs in the wettest 10-20pc on record.
The year has been different to the last major flood season in 2010-11 in that rain has been concentrated in spring whereas in 10-11 the heaviest falls were over the summer.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
