Anthony Albanese flags plans to increase the PNG worker intake

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:00pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the PNG Parliament in Port Moresby. Picture supplied

Up to 8000 workers a year could be coming to Australia from Papua New Guinea by 2025 after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed to backing the PNG government's "ambition" to significantly increase its involvement in the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

