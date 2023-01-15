For 10 years Amy Hinks has been respectfully mixing with the cattle to take photographs at a farm nestled in the hills of the Sunshine Coast.
As the era of capturing the 'One Tree Hill' panorama comes to an end, the portrait photographer is filled with gratitude to the dairy and beef cattle producer family for having provided access to her "countless" times over the years.
"I feel so privileged to have been able to take photos on the property and I will never take it for granted," she said.
"That a family would share such a beautiful part of their property with the world, it's a sacred spot.
"I think a lot of people have made it a special place especially on their wedding day, they will always have memories there, but a lack of respect for a family and property has been overlooked in recent years."
The outlook, featuring a lone native sour cherry tree twisting towards the sky and overlooking the dormant volcanic cores of the Glasshouse Mountains, has grown in popularity as the region's population booms and wedding and function venues are established nearby.
85-year-old Florence Woods and her late husband Frank raised their family at the property that has been in the family since 1917.
For more than two decades access to One Tree Hill has been granted to photographers after Mr Woods noticed an interest in the stunning vista and wanted to share its beauty with others.
A donation of $50 was requested for professional photographers using the site and it is believed the farm has raised more than $50,000 for local charities.
Francis Woods is the son of the now 85-year-old Florence and the late Frank and currently runs dairy heifers on the property after recently selling out of beef.
Mr Woods said the announcement the site would no longer be available for public access, after Sunshine Coast Council requested a change in property use, was extremely difficult to make as his parents loved opening the farm to the community.
"Mum is upset that I have decided that this is what has to be done, but there is talk of possible fines," he said.
"The council wants us to go to commercial instead of a rural property, they have argued over the last couple of years we are breaching our rural property utilisation, but we aren't charging anyone apart from what they want to contribute into the kitty to go into the community.
"They have made some pretty good arguments in regards to public safety and the stretch of road needing upgrades.
"Mum has lived there all her married life, Dad lived his whole life there, it's been in the family 100 odd years, and lot of people have enjoyed it, I know Dad really enjoyed it, he loved to open the gate for people when he was alive.
After a massive community response to the announcement the site would close next month, Mr Woods decided to offer his nearby operational dairy farm, with views over the Glasshouse Mountains, as an alternative photo location.
The farm is located outside the Sunshine Coast council region.
"Council can't hound us out here because they have nothing to do with us," he said.
"You can park 100 cars here and have three weddings at a time if we want to.
"But it is a bit further from town and not that iconic view, but we want to help if we can."
While photographer Ms Hinks is saddened by the One Tree Hill site closure, she respects how stressful the situation has become for the Woods family.
"We always asked the property owners for access and they were always happy as long as people respected their family land," she said.
"From a photography point of view, the sunset on those mountains is magical on its own, but you put a couple in love in front of it and it's something very special."
And she hopes the farming family are respected by others for the decision.
"I actually photographed Florence's 80th birthday party along with another local photographer," she said.
"They are a beautiful big family, they are close and love a laugh and are supportive of each other
"You can tell Flo is the head of that family and they all love and respect her."
Sunshine Coast Council has released a statement in regards to the announcement of the closure.
"Council received a complaint in 2021 relating to the use of this property for wedding ceremonies and a further complaint in October 2022 in relation to the continuation of wedding ceremonies."
"On both occasions Council officers have written to the owner of the property informing them that the use of this property for a function facility is unlawful and a development permit must be sought before the use can lawfully operate on this property."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
