Members of the Jervois community in South Australia say they were required to band together to repair a 20-kilometre stretch of government-owned levee running across 30 properties.
They claimed the levee had not been maintained appropriately.
About 15 people from across four properties contributed an estimated $50,000, which they say was used to bring the government-owned levee up to standard.
They are now seeking compensation.
Some of those involved say they were required to spend 12 hours a day for almost two weeks to secure the banks, with the aims of preventing the river water from accessing their farms.
The SA government has reported, as of midday on January 9, 68 catastrophic levee defects had been identified along with 168 major, 57 moderate and 84 minor from about 700 inspections.
Department of Environment and Water director of water infrastructure and operations Sue Hutchings said despite being at the right levels, DEW contractors undertook works on the Jervois levee in the lead-up to the peak of the 2022-23 flood as a response to a request from the Irrigation Trust.
"Works continued by DEW until it was no longer safe to do so," she said.
"Surveys showed the Jervois levee to be a minimum height of 1.86 metres Australian Height Datum (AHD) prior to any works commencing (0.31m AHD above specification) and a minimum height of 2.01m AHD after the work was completed.
"The department are aware of additional works being undertaken on the levee by the Jervois Irrigation Trust.
"Department staff have arranged for materials to be delivered for a number of these repairs."
She said government-owned levees were standardised and maintained at a minimum height to contain river flows at least equivalent to those observed during the 1974 flood, which was equivalent to approximately 1.55m AHD at Jervois.
"The Earthen Levee Embankment Inspection and Repair Guide has been developed by the department to assist councils and landholders with the inspection and repair of levee embankments," she said.
"Currently there is no Australian Standard for the construction or repair of levee embankments."
Ms Hutchings said DEW undertook an annual levee maintenance program on the government owned levees along the Lower Murray Reclaimed Irrigation Areas.
"In the lead up to the 2022 River Murray flood peak, DEW inspected all levees in the government-owned network and identified any remedial works required to ensure that they met their intended design specification - equivalent to 1974 flood water level," she said.
"Overtopping was anticipated at river flows above design level and has been openly communicated with landholders for many years."
Jervois dairy farmer Dino Gazzola was one of the contributors to the levee bank reinforcements, saying the company the government sent to work on the project were not skilled for the job.
He said the crew did not seem to have the required experience or suitable machinery to perform the job.
He said there was also lengthy delays in the decision-making process, which were exacerbated by the public holidays.
"They employed this company for 16 days and they just pulled out on us so we have completed the job ourselves as local farmers," he said.
He said the cost of all the labour, machinery, clay, diesel, trucking business and time, added up, was more than $50,000 and other contributors on the project agreed.
Ms Hutchings said there were several grants available for property owners, which included the River Murray Business Levee Embankments Remediation and Construction Grant.
"(It) provides grants of up to $50,000 per business, on a 50pc cost share arrangement," she said.
Neighbour and fellow dairy farmer Clem Mason, Jervois, was among those who rolled up his sleeves and pitched in, alongside others in the community.
He said despite consulting with the government to get the levee maintenance carried out, they were running out of time.
"We had a quick meeting between ourselves and we said we understand the cost if we go under and we're going to do everything in our power not to go under," he said.
"I can just remember in 1956, we went under then and I remember the stories that were told and I never want to go back to that.
"Some of the farms are multigenerational and we have come a long way to now, let's not lose them again like we did in 1956.
"As we saw problems with the levee we suggested what should be done to prevent water coming onto the farms and all we ever got told was they had no money.
"When we knew the water was coming, again the answer was we have no money.
"But if the levee banks burst they have a responsibility towards the people who live under them - the cost of rehabilitation was so much more than saving the levee in the first place."
Mr Mason said the distance from Adelaide put them at a disadvantage.
"In one day we put more product onto that bank than they did in three weeks," he said.
"We knew we had to get onto it as the water was to the top and they were unproductive - and this was just before Christmas when the water wasn't as high as it is now."
Mr Mason said on their first day of going "hammer and tong", the police came and told them they had to get off the bank.
"After two hours our local member Adrian Pederick, through the commissioner of police, lifted the ban and we could work on it again," he said.
"This was an emergency declared by the premier and yet it still did not move people to act.
"But it was something very special - it brought all the local people together.
"And we think the peak is there now, and so far we have kept the river at bay."
He said they hoped to be reimbursed for the money spent.
"We look forward to working with the government on making this safer next time," he said.
"The government is willing to sit down and talk and we want a better and safer levee, for us, our livelihoods, our animals - we just want to change a lot.
"The levee is now called a walking trail, so let's make it a really good walking trial.
"In the future, let's have a few barbecues on it so people can walk down and have signage explaining what goes on in the district, where it came from and why it was built - I think it's for everybody to enjoy."
Ms Hutchings said there were several safety factors that need to be taken into consideration while working on levees, particularly as water levels peak.
"DEW ceased work on the Jervois levee due to safety concerns relating to heavy trucks working close to water and their potential impact on the integrity of the levee, as well as safety concerns raised by the contractor," she said.
"DEW has been providing forecasts of up to 220GL/day at the border since November 10, 2022."
She said local governments and major infrastructure owners along the river heeded the advice and constructed levees that could withstand the forecasted event with sufficient risk management freeboard.
"To date, this approach has enabled at-risk townships and critical infrastructure assets along the river to be successfully protected," she said.
"The information provided to, and utilised by, local government and key infrastructure owners was publicly available and communicated widely in the media and on government websites.
"An Adelaide-based contractor engaged by DEW to undertake works at Jervois is regularly used by DEW for similar works elsewhere on the river."
Ms Hutchings said the government were not imposing infringements for work carried out on government levees to protect private property
"DEW conducts annual maintenance on all 67km of Government owned levees in the Lower Murray region," she said.
"Works were undertaken at the Jervois levee in the lead-up to the peak of the 2022-23 flood to raise perceived low points, noting that even the low points were above the design level of the levee, to provide additional protection along a length of approximately 1.5km of the Jervois levee."
Ms Hutchings said construction of government owned levee banks in the Lower Murray region was undertaken in the early 1900s and completed just after World War I.
"They were constructed to contain water within the main river channel to reclaim land for agricultural activity and to house irrigation infrastructure," she said.
"While these levees provide some flood protection, it is not their primary purpose."
SA State Emergency Service chief officer Chris Beattie said the levee inspection team would continue their daily inspections and were aware of 20 levees that had overtopped or breached along the River Murray.
"Over the coming days we will be closely monitoring the levees at Woods Point, Monteith, Jervois and River Glen/White Sands," he said.
SA Dairyfarmer's Association chief executive officer Andrew Curtis said their key focus was getting all dairy farmers adjacent to the river the best access to support and resources.
"We will be looking to understand what went right and wrong as the immediate threat passes," he said.
"We will be calling for an independent review of all the operations in the lead up to the floods so that we can better understand what happened and more importantly, what can be learnt and done better next time."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.