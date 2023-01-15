Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Jervois government levee bank saved by determined locals

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
January 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clem Mason, Mason Farms, Ashville and Jervois, was one of the contributors pitching in to save the farms near Jervois from a breached levee bank. Picture by Quinton McCallum

Members of the Jervois community in South Australia say they were required to band together to repair a 20-kilometre stretch of government-owned levee running across 30 properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.