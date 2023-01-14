Farm Online
Home/Beef

Genomics trait comparison work in southern cattle breaks new ground

January 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heifers of various coats compared at the DPI's Duck Creek farm as part of the Southern Multi-Breed Project.

Ground-breaking research being conducted in the Southern Multi-breed Project (SMB) by genetic researchers at the NSW Department of Primary industries is directly comparing the performance of the five temperate breeds of most impact in Southern Australia - Angus, Charolais, Hereford, Shorthorn and Wagyu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.