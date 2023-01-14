You may know him as the guy who captured Marnus Labuschagne's maiden test century at the Gabba or the kid from Jackson climbing a tree with a video camera in hand, but at the end of the day, Clancy Sinnamon is just a country Queenslander with big dreams.
Having just wrapped up a four-and-a-half year stint as a video journalist for Cricket Australia, where he travelled all over the globe, Clancy is now looking at pursuing a few projects a little closer to home.
"I had a really good run in the role with Cricket Australia and visited all the places I'd wanted to, so I decided it was now or never to pull the trigger on getting out and trying to do my own thing," he said.
"I want to spend a little bit more time back out here, which was a bit of a challenge with the cricket where we were doing long stints on the road, and it was very limiting in terms of what I could do outside of that.
"But now I've been able to free myself up and can take a look at a lot of other opportunities, which is exciting, and hopefully I'll be able to work on a few of my own passion projects as well."
Now, Clancy has turned his attention to teaching kids around country Queensland the tricks of the film trade, running workshops through his latest endeavour, Outback Film Club.
After running a few popular clinics in the Western Downs region last year, the club's first workshops for 2023 will kick off this week in St George and Bollon.
"It's right at the beginning of the journey for the Outback Film Club, but hopefully these first few workshops in the Balonne Shire will kickstart us and then we can start to hit other towns around the area, and hopefully we can spread it as far and wide as we can," he said.
"We've had interest from Cloncurry Shire, so if we can get out there and then hopefully hit a few towns along the way, that'd be great.
"Then from there, we're also trying to get into schools, so I've been talking with a few around that area, and hopefully it snowballs from there.
"Since I've freed myself up, I've already noticed people coming to me with different ideas and different things that they want to do, so it's nice to have the space now where I can say yes to the opportunities that come my way."
One of Clancy's biggest hopes for the film club is to collaborate with other bush creatives, tapping into the deep pool of talent which he says exists in rural areas.
"I want to tap into the creatives that I know from the bush and get them involved in whatever capacity I can," he said.
"The more creatives I can rope in and get involved, the better, so we can build it and make it something that all outback creatives can feel a part.
"Hopefully it can give them a space and community to help them grow and inspire them, and to see that it's possible no matter where you're from, you can get involved and make your dreams a reality."
Despite plans to travel the countryside with the film club, Clancy has no intentions to slow down on his own film making pursuits, keen to ramp up his work in the coming year.
Clancy's pandemic project, The Smiths - An Aussie Film, depicted the trials and tribulations of farmer Bill Smith and his family, with Clancy playing all five of the main characters in a Chris Lillley-esque comedy.
The film was a huge hit with audiences, capturing the essence of Aussie bush humour, a quality which Clancy says he also hopes to emulate in his future works.
"My dream is to be a filmmaker and to make movies - comedies, action, drama, pretty much anything," he said.
"But I'd say where I really want to take it in the near future is to get back to my major inspirations, the Chris Lilley's, Russell Coight's, and Paul Hogen's of Australian comedy and try to get back to that that real, classic Aussie comedy line of filmmaking, I really want to do that.
"I've got a few ideas on the boil, and hopefully through getting involved and getting out there around the bush, I'll meet some characters or hear some stories, and get inspired to bring them to life and put them on the screen.
"That's the ultimate dream."
