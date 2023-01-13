THE FIRST day of the Tamworth Country Music Festival has brought the beat and the heat back to the city in January.
The first camping chairs were set up in front of the stage in Bicentennial Park about 7am on Friday as the early birds staked their claim for the opening concert later that night.
The opening gig got the country music capital grooving, with a star-studded line-up entertaining a crowd of thousands under the stars.
The first night of the 51st annual festival was topped off with an epic fireworks display.
The first of the Toyota straw hats were handed out on Friday morning, a sure sign the music festival has bootscooted back into town.
The festival will run from January 13 to 22.
