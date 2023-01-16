Sugarcane breakthrough delivers more efficient renewable fuels

SCIENTISTS have cracked the code on how to more efficiently convert sugarcane into a building block for aviation fuel and other products.
Essentially by zeroing in on a specific enzyme, the slowest step in processing the renewable resource into a chemical called isobutanol has been sped up.
In addition to fuels, isobutanol can be used to make plastics, rubbers and food additives.
Professor Gary Schenk from University of Queensland's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said the research could accelerate the production rate and yield of isobutanol from sugarcane, ultimately enabling biomanufacturers to make diverse products at scale, sustainably and efficiently.
"Usually during a biomanufacturing process, cells such as yeasts are used as a production platform, but in our research only a small number of a sugar acid-specific dehydratase enzyme was used," Professor Schenk said.
"Having sugar-converting enzymes operate outside a cellular environment meant we could bypass many of the pitfalls of the more traditional cell-based biomanufacturing methods.
"This has led to much higher yields of isobutanol with fewer unwanted side products."
Cell-based production of isobutanol from sugar creates about 25 grams per litre of liquid cell culture.
The UQ research published in Chemistry - a European Journal shows the cell-free method produces at least 10 times that amount.
"The cell-free method gives biomanufacturers more control and results in much higher yields, meaning a higher return on their investment and a more sustainably produced product - it's a win-win," Professor Schenk said.
"One limitation in creating bulk products like aviation fuel with a cell-free process has been the availability of enough enzymes but developments in enzyme engineering and production mean large-scale production is now achievable.
"We're only at the dawn of what is a very exciting age in this space."
Professor Damian Hine from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Alliance said the research had enormous potential.
"While there have been commercial limitations to producing the enzymes, we now have enough evidence to show that large-scale manufacturing using the cell-free enzymes process is commercially viable and should play a major role in future biomanufacturing," he said.
The University of Queensland team worked in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich.
